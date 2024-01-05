GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rethink on promise of free bus travel for women, auto drivers urge ruling and Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh

‘The political parties are not bothered about the livelihood of eight lakh auto drivers and their families, who are dependent on autorickshaws in the State’

January 05, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Autorickshaw drivers are facing the threat of losing their livelihood with both the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP trying to woo women voters by promising free travel in RTC buses to them, K. Satyanarayana, general secretary, Visakha Autorickshaw Sangham, and vice president G. Appalaraju said at a media conference here on Friday.

They said that the auto drivers would take out a rally, from the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, to the Collectorate on January 8, to appeal to the ruling and Opposition parties to go for a rethink on the issue. They said that the political parties in Andhra Pradesh were influenced by the experiment in neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka States, where the governments were formed on the basis of this promise.

The political parties were not bothered about the livelihood of eight lakh auto drivers and their families, who were dependent on autorickshaws in the State. Mr. Satyanarayana sought to know how the government would protect their livelihood, after providing free bus facility to women.

They demanded that the government establish an Auto Workers Welfare Board, provide petrol, diesel and gas at subsidised rate to auto drivers, and scrap G.O. no. 21 among other things. The union leaders called upon all auto drivers to make the auto rally on January 8, a success.

