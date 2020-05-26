Retain primary school at Venkatapuram: CPI(M)

Alleging that the primary school at Venkatapuram affected by styrene monomer vapour leak from LG Polymers is being converted into YSR Clinic, the CPI(M) has demanded that alternative arrangements be made for the clinic retaining the school.

In a statement, city secretary B. Ganga Rao said villagers, parents and school committee members prevented shifting of furniture from the school on Tuesday.

He said two rooms were already being used and condemned the attempt to close the school.

Land should be allotted to the clinic and the government should also come out with details of the hospital and the treatment it would offer, he added.