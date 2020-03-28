Retail chain stores to deliver groceries at home

Retail chain stores and supermarkets have come forward to deliver essential commodities at the doorstep of residents in GVMC limits in view of the lockdown till April 14.

According to Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of GVMC Phaniram, orders may be placed over phone or WhatsApp.

The following are the phone numbers of various stores:

Reliance: China Waltair: 7780379538; Allipuram: 6301753389; Sitammadhara: 6301850382; Marripalem: 9052353954; Gajuwaka: 9391008524 and Sujatanagar: 9908862922.

More: Nowroji Road: 9912226872; Sagarnagar: 9912229644; H.B. Colony: 9912226249; Akkayyapalem: 9912226242; Gopalapatnam: 7702874121 and Duvvada: 9177984151.

Heritage Fresh: Lingeswara Rao: 9676387253 and Nageswara Rao: 9885447206.

Big Basket: Md. Jahiruddin: 7680022238 and S. Anil Kumar: 9550742819.

Spencer's: 9340586410/7596087732.