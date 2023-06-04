ADVERTISEMENT

Resume 20A city bus service, HB Colony residents in Visakhapatnam urge RTC officials

June 04, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

People staging protest in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Members of HB Colony Residents Welfare Association and Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) staged a protest demanding that the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials resume city bus 20A service immediately.

General Secretary of VARWA B.B. Ganesh said that the scores of HB Colony residents used to depend on the 20A bus service to reach Jagadamba, Poorna Market and One Town areas. This was one of the convenient buses for the locals. But the bus service was stopped since COVID-19.

He said that though they have given representations to RTC officials a number of times, they claimed that the occupancy ratio is not good.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“When city buses are not properly available with good frequency, the locals would chose other modes of transport. The RTC officials should consider our request and introduce the bus services at least in peak hours,” the members said, during the protest.

B. Satyanarayana and K. Satyavathi from HB Colony Residents Welfare Association, Narava Prakash Rao from Vizag Film Society and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US