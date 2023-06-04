HamberMenu
Resume 20A city bus service, HB Colony residents in Visakhapatnam urge RTC officials

June 04, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
People staging protest in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

People staging protest in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Members of HB Colony Residents Welfare Association and Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) staged a protest demanding that the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials resume city bus 20A service immediately.

General Secretary of VARWA B.B. Ganesh said that the scores of HB Colony residents used to depend on the 20A bus service to reach Jagadamba, Poorna Market and One Town areas. This was one of the convenient buses for the locals. But the bus service was stopped since COVID-19.

He said that though they have given representations to RTC officials a number of times, they claimed that the occupancy ratio is not good.

“When city buses are not properly available with good frequency, the locals would chose other modes of transport. The RTC officials should consider our request and introduce the bus services at least in peak hours,” the members said, during the protest.

B. Satyanarayana and K. Satyavathi from HB Colony Residents Welfare Association, Narava Prakash Rao from Vizag Film Society and others were present.

