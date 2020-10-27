Restrictions on large gatherings make Dasara a low-key affair

Textile and automobile showrooms do brisk business

The Dasara festival was a low key affair this year due to the restrictions imposed on large gatherings. There were hardly any puja pandals in the city unlike scores of them, which spring up at all major junctions in the city during normal times.

A majority of the citizens remained confined to their homes. ‘Bommala Koluvu’, the arrangement of dolls in a step-like pattern, was organised by some families at their homes.

A beautiful ‘Bommala Koluvu’ arranged by Bhagyalakshmi, a classical singer, with the support of her husband P.B. Govinda Kumar, Deputy General Manager, NTPC, Parawada township, and her daughter Vaishnavi, won the appreciation of the residents of Deepanjali township of NTPC.

Consumer durable shops, textile and automobile showrooms did brisk business during the Navaratri festival.

Automobile dealers said they were unable to meet the demand from consumers in view of the shortage of supply due to the lockdown.

Wine shops, meat and chicken stalls did roaring business on Sunday.

“There was a temporary lull in sales after the lockdown was lifted. Subsequently, the demand picked up gradually. The festive season has seen a surge in demand for new cars with many people shunning public transport in view of the pandemic situation. We have seen very good demand this season but it would have been much higher, if we had more stock,” says Sunny of Jayabheri Maruti.

Pandemic situation

He estimates that the sales of cars of all brands in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts this month at 3,500 as against the normal sales of 2,000 a month.

If there were adequate supplies, the sales would have gone up to 4,500 this month, he says.

Kumar Raja, GM (sales) of Mango Hyundai, concurs with his views and says there is supply scarcity due to the pandemic situation and decline in production.