Restrictions imposed on entry into Beach Road from August 7

Visitors not to be allowed after 5.30 p.m. on weekends and public holidays

The district administration has decided to stop the entry of people to Beach Road on Saturdays, Sundays as well as public holidays from 5.30 p.m. till the next day morning in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and increase in the number of visitors along Beach Road stretch during every weekend.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna informed this in a press release on Friday. The new norm will be applicable from August 7.

In the recently held review meet under the chairmanship of Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, there was a discussion on huge crowds thronging Beach Road on weekends and public holidays. Though the police appealed the visitors to follow safety protocol, a large number of people are found without masks and physical distancing was not being followed.

During the meet, the Health Department officials and political representatives expressed concern over the issue and suggested the Minister to close Beach Road on weekends. In view of the suggestions, the Collector agreed to impose restrictions. He also appealed to people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocol.

The administration’s decision was well received by the public. In fact the images of crowded Beach Road are being circulated in social media, where the denizens expressed concern. Meanwhile, several people are asking the officials to close the Jodugulapalem to Tenneti Park stretch also.

“After the Bangaldesh ship MVV Maa ran aground near Tenneti park, the visitors number to Beach near Tenneti park has doubled. After closure of Beach Road, there is possibility of crowd shifting here,” said P. Janardhan, a resident of Visalakshi Nagar.