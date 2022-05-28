Restriction on supply of rakes hit Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says workers’ union

‘Till date approximately 155 indents for rakes are pending with railways’

The restrition imposed by the railways on the supply of rakes for boiler coal to non-power sector, has hit the RINL (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

In release here on Saturday, the general secretary of Visakha Steel Workers Union, D. Adinarayana, said that RINL is having a captive power plant and the steam generated in the boilers is very much essential for turbo blowers in the blast furnaces. If the shortage continues it may lead to major technological failure, he said.

Though RINL is having Fuel Supply Agreement with Mahanandi Coal Fields Ltd., they could not supply due to non-supply of rakes by the Railways.

Till date approximately 155 indents for rakes are pending with railways. To come out of this grave situation as a recognised union, a representation has been submitted to the Ministries of Railways, Steel, Coal and Power requesting to relax the restriction and advice the concerned to supply sufficient number of rakes to RINL for boiler coal, he said.

“We have also asked the local MPs of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Srikakulam to take up the issue with the Ministries concerned,” added Mr. Adinarayana.