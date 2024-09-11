ADVERTISEMENT

Restore roads and bridges damaged by recent rains, ASR District Collector tells officials 

Published - September 11, 2024 08:34 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has instructed the authorities concerned to ensure that roads and bridges, which were damaged or cut-off due to the recent rains and flashfoods, are restored at the earliest. He asked the officials to take up works on a war-footing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He conducted a video conference with the Panchayat Raj, Roads & Buildings, Rural Water Supply, APEPDCL and a few others at Paderu here on Wesneday.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar asked the authorities to coordinate with the sachivalayam staff to learn about the damages locally. He said that there should not be any complaints from the locals.

He asked the staff to restore the GK Veedhi – Sileru route at the earliest. He said that special sanitation drive should be taken up at Kunavaram, Chinturu and VR Puram mandals. He also said that Darakonda panchayat has drinking water issues and the RWS authorities must resolve them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US