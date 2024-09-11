GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Restore roads and bridges damaged by recent rains, ASR District Collector tells officials 

Published - September 11, 2024 08:34 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has instructed the authorities concerned to ensure that roads and bridges, which were damaged or cut-off due to the recent rains and flashfoods, are restored at the earliest. He asked the officials to take up works on a war-footing.

He conducted a video conference with the Panchayat Raj, Roads & Buildings, Rural Water Supply, APEPDCL and a few others at Paderu here on Wesneday.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar asked the authorities to coordinate with the sachivalayam staff to learn about the damages locally. He said that there should not be any complaints from the locals.

He asked the staff to restore the GK Veedhi – Sileru route at the earliest. He said that special sanitation drive should be taken up at Kunavaram, Chinturu and VR Puram mandals. He also said that Darakonda panchayat has drinking water issues and the RWS authorities must resolve them.

