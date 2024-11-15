Restore rental based house tax, residents’ welfare associations urge Chief Minister

Members of Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents Welfare Association (VARWA) and Greater Visakha Resident Colony Associations Federation (NIVAS) have sent a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu seeking abolition of capital value based property tax and restore rental based house tax.

General Secretary of VARWA B.B. Ganesh said that the rental value based house tax was changed to property value based property tax by the previous government during the year 2021, despite stiff opposition. When the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has issued notification during the year 2021, over 10,000 residents of Visakhapatnam have submitted written objections to the corporation. Almost a similar number had sent their online objections to the GVMC. This apart, there were series of protests, rallies and dharnas opposing the decision. But still, the then government implemented the property value-based property tax unmindful of the peoples’ opposition and resistance, which is very unfortunate in a democratic system, he said.

P. Narayana Rao from NIVAS said that such anti-people property tax needs to be immediately abolished and the rental value based house tax should be restored back.