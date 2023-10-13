ADVERTISEMENT

Respond to complaints promptly, DGP directs ACB officials at a review meeting in Visakhapatnam

October 13, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy conducted a review meeting with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts here on Friday. Mr. Rajendranath Reddy has directed the officials to respond to the complaints received from 14400 and offline to the office at the earliest to ensure justice to the victims. He has also asked them to work towards putting an end to corruption in government offices by identifying employees who have amassed wealth disproportionate to the known sources of income, time to time inspections and investigating the complaints received from the public. He asked them to provide proper evidences before the court of law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US