Respond to complaints promptly, DGP directs ACB officials at a review meeting in Visakhapatnam

October 13, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy conducted a review meeting with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts here on Friday. Mr. Rajendranath Reddy has directed the officials to respond to the complaints received from 14400 and offline to the office at the earliest to ensure justice to the victims. He has also asked them to work towards putting an end to corruption in government offices by identifying employees who have amassed wealth disproportionate to the known sources of income, time to time inspections and investigating the complaints received from the public. He asked them to provide proper evidences before the court of law.