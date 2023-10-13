HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Respond to complaints promptly, DGP directs ACB officials at a review meeting in Visakhapatnam

October 13, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy conducted a review meeting with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts here on Friday. Mr. Rajendranath Reddy has directed the officials to respond to the complaints received from 14400 and offline to the office at the earliest to ensure justice to the victims. He has also asked them to work towards putting an end to corruption in government offices by identifying employees who have amassed wealth disproportionate to the known sources of income, time to time inspections and investigating the complaints received from the public. He asked them to provide proper evidences before the court of law.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.