Respiratory failure probable reason for infant deaths at Rudakota, says doctors’ team

Visakhapatnam

27 December 2021 20:08 IST

‘There is a lack of awareness on handling newborn babies’

A team of doctors from King George Hospital (KGH), headed by Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) P.V. Sudhakar, had visited P Rudakota village of Pedabayulu mandal where around 14 infants died under mysterious circumstances in Visakhapatnam Agency during the last two years.

The team, which visited the village last week, spoke to the locals, observed water, soil and other parameters to ascertain the cause. During preliminary assesment, doctors found that respiratory failure, probably due to lack of awareness on handling newborn babies, had led to the deaths. Further study is on.

Advertising

Advertising

The village, located around 17 km from Pedabayulu mandal headquarters, houses about 150 families consisting of about 600 people.

Dr. Sudhakar said that all the babies, who died were aged between one month and three months. “After breastfeeding, if a baby is made to sleep immediately, the milk enters the lungs, resulting in choking. The baby should not be laid on the bed till he/she releases a burp, so that the food gets digested,” he said.

Dr. Sudhakar said that there was no problem with the water, soil and air in the village.

‘Need to create awareness’

The doctors’ team have also submitted a recommendation to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna to create awareness on burping and steps to be taken while breastfeeding a newborn at the hospitals, where the pregnant women come for deliveries. The team suggested conducting a drill to create awareness. They have also asked the administration to keep an ambulance at the village, so that any such case could be brought to the hospital immediately.