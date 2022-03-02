Resolve Spandana pleas, Collector tells officials
Collector A. Mallikarjuna conducted a meeting with Revenue officials from Anakapalle division here on Wednesday.
He asked the officials to resolve representations received during ‘Spandana’ programmes on priority. In case the representations are rejected, the officials must inform the applicant the reasons for rejection., the Collector instructed.
Mr. Mallikarjuna instructed the Revenue Divisional Officer to conduct classes on revenue rights to the Village Revenue Officer (VROs). Joint Collectors M. Venugopal Reddy and Kalpana Kumari were present.
