Resolve issues of NAOB displaced persons, CPI(M) urges Andhra Pradesh government

The Hindu Bureau November 01, 2022 20:51 IST

‘In 2008, residents from nine villages in Rambilli and S.Rayavaram mandals had given away around 4,800 acres for NAOB’

NAOB displaced persons staging a protest outside the NAOB gate at Rambilli in Anakapalli district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India(Marxist) district secretary K. Lokanadham has alleged that the State Government failed to keep its promise to help Naval Alternate Operating Base (NAOB) displaced persons. The CPI(M) leaders took part in the protest being organised by the displaced persons at NAOB main gate, Vada Narasapuram, at Rambilli mandal in Anakapalli district on Tuesday. Mr. Lokanadham said that during the year 2008, residents from nine villages in Rambilli and S.Rayavaram mandals had given away around 4,800 acres for NAOB. In the year 2011, a large number of displaced persons have staged a padayatra from their villages to District Collector’S office to highlight their demands and issues. The then Collector Luv Agarwal had assured them to construct a jetty for the fishermen on the banks of Varaha and Sarada rivers. He also had told them to continue fishing in the rivers until the jetty is constructed. But now, the fishermen were being stopped, he said. Mr Lokanadham said that the State Government has not provided 75 % of jobs to the locals, as promised. He said that the government has also failed to provide the basic amenities at the R&R colonies constructed for the displaced persons.



