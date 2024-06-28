GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Resigned volunteers’ hopes hang by a thread as they await government’s decision on reinstatement

About 120 volunteers in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli resigned their posts to campaign for YSRCP in the election, allegedly due to pressure from the party leaders

Published - June 28, 2024 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
A Sachivalayam volunteer distributing social security pension to a PwD candidate at the latter’s residence in Jalaripeta at Visakhapatnam.

A Sachivalayam volunteer distributing social security pension to a PwD candidate at the latter’s residence in Jalaripeta at Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Many Sachivalayam volunteers who submitted their resignations before the elections to campaign for the YSRCP, now anxiously await the State government’s decision on accepting those resignations.

After the NDA, which promised higher pay, formed the new government, about 120 volunteers from Visakhapatnam and Anankapalli worried about whether they would be red.

Some of them claim that they were forced by the leaders, presidents and corporators of the YSRCP to resign before the election.

“There was pressure on us to resign, and we had no choice. The YSRCP leaders assured us we would be reinstated after the party returned to power. We are now helpless and don’t know what to do,” said K. Sandhya (name changed) from Pendurthi.

Murali, a volunteer from One Town, said that while he worked as a volunteer, he gave financial support to his mother, who runs a small shop. After resigning, however, he had to take up a job as a food delivery boy and is waiting for the new government’s decision on volunteers’ resignations.

Meanwhile, some volunteers have started preparing for competitive examinations such as the Mega DSC, which the State government is likely to conduct by the end of this year.

Recently, a TDP Minister asked the volunteers to lodge cases against the YSRCP leaders who had forced them to resign. Following this, a case was registered against a former YSRCP leader. However, no such cases were registered in Visakhapatnam.

Mahalakshmi (name changed), a volunteer from Bheemunipatnam, is among those volunteers who have not resigned. She said that she was also forced to resign the job, but she had not done so as she anticipated that NDA candidate will win the MLA seat in her constituency.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.