Resignation of YSRCP MLAs seeking Visakhapatnam as Executive capital is a drama to provoke people, alleges TDP

‘Why the MLAs did not submit their resignation in protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 09, 2022 19:17 IST

Senior leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy described the resignation of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs demanding Visakhapatnam as Executive capital as a drama to provoke and cheat people of the city. He also labelled the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed on the issue is actually ‘Jagan Agent Committee (JAC)‘ and it is following the instructions from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here on Sunday, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy wondered why the MLAs had not submitted their resignations in protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

‘Land encroachments’

Alleging large-scale land encroachments by YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in Visakhapatnam city, he said that it was surprising that North Andhra leaders were silent when prime lands, worth crores of rupees, at Daspalla Hills were being grabbed.

The TDP leader alleged that there was no development in Andhra Pradesh for the last three years. But the number of scams, extortions and encroachments have increased. He alleged that YSRCP was raking up the topic of three capitals, just to divert people’s attention.

All the parties in Andhra Pradesh, except YSRCP, were welcoming the Amaravati farmers taking part in padayatra. The TDP would ensure the success of the padayatra in the region, he added.

