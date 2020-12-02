Residents up in arms over poor roads in Sujatha Nagar

‘After drainage works, they are not relaid properly’

Irked over bad condition of roads and lack of response from the officials, residents of a colony in Sujatha Nagar had erected a banner with a collection of pictures of their bad roads, appealing to the authorities concerned to address the issue.

The picture was uploaded by a few residents in social media tagging the civic body officials. They complained that many other roads in Sujatha Nagar are also in a bad condition.

Responding to the post in social media, the GVMC officials asked them for details of their location.

The locals say that earlier the roads were neat. But after the Underground Drainage (UGD) works, many roads are not relaid properly. Children and elderly persons are facing a lot of problems, they complained. The locals also allege that during rains, if heavy vehicles ply on their roads, the road just caves in forming potholes at many places. The locals have filled some potholes to avoid mishaps. The residents also complain that despite appealing to officials many times, the roads were not repaired.

“It is very tough even to walk on the roads. When it rains, walking or driving on the roads is very risky, especially during the night-time. Several people have sustained injuries by falling down. The UGD works were not done properly in many of the lanes,” said B.T. Murthy, president of NAD Colony Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Sujatha Nagar. “I have been a resident of Sujatha Nagar since 1994. We once boasted of our good roads, but now they are in a bad state. Three months ago, We have organised a meet with GVMC, UGD and other officials concerned. The officials assured to finish all the road works by December 1, but nothing has been done,” said Secretary of Uplift Association RWA, Sujatha Nagar, D.N. Murthy.