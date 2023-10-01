HamberMenu
Residents submit memo to Union Minister seeking railway underpass in Visakhapatnam

October 01, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of 56th Ward in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh on Sunday seeking an underpass to save over 5,000 residents of various colonies like Dayanand Nagar, Mutyamamba Colony, Chakaligedda and Rajiv Colony, from being run over by trains while crossing the tracks.

The residents noted that due to lack of proper road access to the colonies, the residents were compelled to use the railway crossing as the primary means to reach their homes on the other side of the tracks.

They noted that there have been several instances of residents being run over by trains while crossing the tracks. They appealed to the Minister for her urgent intervention in the matter to save the lives of the residents.

