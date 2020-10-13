Residents panic after reported gas leak from plant

There was mild flutter at Siriharipuram area under Malkapuram Police Station limits late on Monday night, as residents panicked after a reported gas leak from an industrial plant in the vicinity.
‘Four fell sick’
The residents came on to the roads, complaining of breathlessness and burning eyes.
They also claimed that four persons had fallen sick.
‘Everything normal’
However, DCP V. Suresh Babu, after verifying informed The Hindu that some waste gas was released, which is a normal practice by the industries in the locality.
But since there was a change in weather due to the heavy rains and depression, the residents would have felt the impact.
The officer assured them that everything was normal and there was nothing to panic.
