Residents of five villages near plant are in grip of fear: TDP

Paying tributes: Telugu Mahila State president V. Anita and others holding a candlelight demonstration in Visakhapatnam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

‘Shift the plant and protect the valuable land’

Ministers sleeping in villages hit by Styrene leak from LG Polymers for one night was a superfluous gesture and the residents of the five villages were in the grip of fear, Telugu Mahila president and former MLA Vangalapudi Anitha said.

Addressing a candlelight vigil organised by women cadres to mourn those killed in the leak and in solidarity with the hundreds affected at the TDP office on Monday evening, she said while the Ministers would sleep in arranged comfort, the residents had to continue living there and alleged till now there was no official announcement on safety. She demanded that the company be shifted and its valuable land protected expressing apprehension over it being grabbed by an influential section.

Ms. Anitha said that people were not happy with the announcement of the ₹1 crore compensation alone was evident from the protest at the LG Polymers' Gate on Saturday.

She said no action had so far been taken against the management. On other hand, cases were booked against protesters, including those who lost their dear ones, she alleged.

MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao participated.

