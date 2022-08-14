Residents of Bukka Veedhi protest against contaminated water supply in Visakhapatnam

‘Officials failed to take action despite lodging several complaints’

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 14, 2022 20:51 IST

Residents of Bukka Veedhi, near Fishing Harbour, expressing displeasure over the poor quality of water being supplied by the corporation, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday morning. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Residents from Bukka Veedhi (Ward 38) on Sunday staged a protest alleging that contaminated water is being supplied by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC). They alleged that the municipal water has been muddy for the last one week and there was no response from the officials despite repeated complaints.

The residents said that it has been a week since the issue started and they were forced to go to other areas to fetch drinking water. A resident Ch. Dhanalakshmi said that consumption of contaminated was causing ill-health among the residents. She alleged that the water was not fit for consumption even after boiling. The locals expressed doubts that the underground drainage pipelines may have leaked and the drain water is getting mixed with municipal water. They demanded that the officials immediately solve the problem.

