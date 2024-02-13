Residents demand completion of Anakapalli-Atchutapuram road project

February 13, 2024 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Residents of villages along the 14-km road between Anakapalli and Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district staged a ‘Manava Haram’ (human chain protest) on February 12 (Monday), seeking development of the road.

The residents, who started the protest on January 31, formed a human chain from Nagalapalli to Atchutapuram.

Convener of the Anakapalli-Atchutapuram Road Redevelopment Committee, Kandregula Rama Sadashiva Rao said that they had collected the signatures of around 2,000 people, prepared a memorandum with the feedback taken from the villagers on the importance of the road, and submitted it to the authorities concerned. But, there has been is no response so far, he lamented.

More than two lakh employees of around 100 industries in the surrounding areas of Atchutapuram suffer daily due to the road riddled with potholes, he added.

“Once the road is completed, it will not only give a big boost to the industries but also achieve socio-economic growth and reduce people’s travel time on the route,” Mr. Rao said.

On the other hand, the officials said that the road-widening project work started two years ago on a stretch of 13.78 km, but it was going at a snail’s pace. About 21 acres of private land has been acquired for the project, including identification of 600 and odd private structures for demolition. The estimated investment of this project is around ₹250 crore, sources said.

Sources said that the project was proposed by the previous government under the A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) as part of the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor project.