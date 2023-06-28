Resident welfare associations urge Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw linking of property tax with land value

June 28, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of the Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) and the Federation of Greater Visakha Resident Colony Associations (Nivas) urged the State Government to withdraw linking of property tax with the land value of the property. They alleged that both the State and Central Government’s have been troubling people by bringing up new forms of tax collection.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, General Secretary of VARWA, B.B. Ganesh, said that the State government’s decision on property tax is imposing a burden on people. He found fault with the officials claiming that the decision will benefit the landowners. He alleged that the Centre is directing the States to increase various user charges.