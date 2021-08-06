Resident welfare associations oppose new property tax regime

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 August 2021 18:13 IST

They submit a memorandum to Mayor

A delegation of the Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) and Federation of Greater Visakha Colony Associations (NIVAS) on Friday submitted a memorandum to Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari against new property tax regime and levy of user charges on garbage collection. The memorandum contained 5,000 signatures.

The VARWA members urged the Mayor to understand the difficulties of people and consider the responses submitted by the citizens and various associations. They said that the calculation of property tax basing on the market value of the property will burden people. They also requested the Mayor to cancel the levy of user charges on garbage collection.

Speaking to the association members, Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is holding a special meeting on August 7 to discuss the issue.

VARWA president N. Prakash Rao, General Secretary B.B. Ganesh, General Secretary, NIVAS, P. Narayana Murty, and others were present.