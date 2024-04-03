ADVERTISEMENT

Resident Welfare Associations in Visakhapatnam urged to set up rainwater harvesting pits in colonies by June 5

April 03, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The measure provides a permanent solution to water crisis that affects cities in the summer, says Federation of Resident Welfare Associations

The Hindu Bureau

JR Nagar Resident Welfare Association President K.S.R. Murthy showing a rainwater harvesting structures in the colony in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File photo

In view of the possible water crisis during the summer, the members of the Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS), Visakhapatnam, have come up with big plans to ensure that the residential colonies here do not have to face scarcity.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a long-term solution to the water crisis, the FERWAS urge Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the city to arrange at least four to five rainwater harvesting pits immediately in their colonies. They plan to prepare all the pits by World Environment Day on June 5.

“There are approximately 150 RWAs in our federation. From today to June 5, World Environment Day, every RWA should set up at least four or five rainwater harvesting pits (RWH). More importantly, these pits should be opened in parks, roadsides, or wherever rainwater collects in the colony,” associate president of APFERWAS, K.S.R. Murthy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that setting up four or five pits doesn’t cost much and is a long-term, permanent solution to the water crisis. He further said that the FERWAS members will help the other RWA members if they are unaware of the design and construction of the rainwater harvesting pits. He also urged the members to select spots that do not interfere with civic facilities like footpaths and underground cables.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Some of the RWAs in our federation have already started this process and are achieving excellent results. On June 5, we will start all these rain water harvesting pits at one time,” he added.

Mr. Murthy, who is president of JR Nagar RWA, has won many accolades for his water conservation initiatives in the colony. JR Nagar was won the best RWA award several times for implementation of water conservation initiatives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US