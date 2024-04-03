Resident Welfare Associations in Visakhapatnam urged to set up rainwater harvesting pits in colonies by June 5

April 03, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In view of the possible water crisis during the summer, the members of the Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS), Visakhapatnam, have come up with big plans to ensure that the residential colonies here do not have to face scarcity.

As a long-term solution to the water crisis, the FERWAS urge Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the city to arrange at least four to five rainwater harvesting pits immediately in their colonies. They plan to prepare all the pits by World Environment Day on June 5.

“There are approximately 150 RWAs in our federation. From today to June 5, World Environment Day, every RWA should set up at least four or five rainwater harvesting pits (RWH). More importantly, these pits should be opened in parks, roadsides, or wherever rainwater collects in the colony,” associate president of APFERWAS, K.S.R. Murthy said.

He also said that setting up four or five pits doesn’t cost much and is a long-term, permanent solution to the water crisis. He further said that the FERWAS members will help the other RWA members if they are unaware of the design and construction of the rainwater harvesting pits. He also urged the members to select spots that do not interfere with civic facilities like footpaths and underground cables.

“Some of the RWAs in our federation have already started this process and are achieving excellent results. On June 5, we will start all these rain water harvesting pits at one time,” he added.

Mr. Murthy, who is president of JR Nagar RWA, has won many accolades for his water conservation initiatives in the colony. JR Nagar was won the best RWA award several times for implementation of water conservation initiatives.