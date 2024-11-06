 />
Resident associations in Visakhapatnam urge State govt. to revoke levying of true-up charges

The announcement to levy the additional charges is surprising, given the NDA govt.’s pre-poll assurance that electricity rates would not be hiked, say association leaders

Published - November 06, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
The State government’s decision is expected to result in higher electricity bills for the people of the State, who will pay a total of ₹14,000 crore.

The State government’s decision is expected to result in higher electricity bills for the people of the State, who will pay a total of ₹14,000 crore. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

Two different associations — Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents’ Welfare Association (VARWA) and Greater Visakha Resident Colony Associations’ Federation (NIVAS) — on Wednesday urged the State government to revoke its decision to levy True-up and fuel power purchase charges from electricity consumers.

The State government’s decision would result in a steep financial burden on the people of the State, who will be forced to pay a total of ₹14,000 crore, said the association leaders Pitta Narayana Murthy (NIVAS) and B.B. Ganesh (VARWA) in a press release.

The AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has already given its clearance for the recovery of true-up charges of ₹6,072 crore pertaining to the year 2022-23. Now, the Discoms have sent another proposal to the APERC for recovery of Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges pertaining to the year 2023-24.

Some amount is already being charged under FPPCA through monthly bills. Now, two more charges will be included in our monthly bills. This will be highly burdensome on the people. The monthly consumption charges are quite low compared to the additional true-up charges and fuel adjustment charges. People are being subjected to harassment, the press release said, recalling that the announcement to levy the additional charges is surprising given the NDA government’s pre-poll assurance that electricity charges would not be hiked.

