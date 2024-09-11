Reservoirs receive huge inflows after rains in Visakhapatnam

After the rains wreaked havoc in the State, due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal, reservoirs in the city have received huge inflows. All the water bodies are filled to the brim, and no water shortage is expected in the near future to the coastal city.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the readings obtained form the Water Supply (WS) Department of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), water level at the Yeleru reservoir, which supplies almost 40 million gallons per day (MGD) of water out of the required 90 MGD to the city is at 85.37 metres as on September 11 (Wednesday) against its maximum level of 86.56 metres. Its minimum storage level (pumping level) is 71.50 metres.

Thatipudi reservoir supplies around 10 MGD of water to the citizens. As on Wednesday, the water level of Thatipudi is 295.30 feet against its maximum storage level of 297 feet. The minimum storage level is 251 feet.

Similarly, Raiwada reservoir’s maximum storage level is about 114 metres, of which the present storage is 111.90 metres, as against the minimum storage level of 99 metres. Water level at the Meghadrigedda reservoir stands at 59.10 feet against its maximum storage level of 61 feet, while its minimum storage level is 44 feet.

Mudasarlova reservoir’s maximum storage level is 169 feet. At present, the water level is 163.11 feet against its minimum level of 152 feet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.