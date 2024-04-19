Reserved special trains to be run between Sambalpur and Erode via Duvvada to clear rush

April 19, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Reserved special trains will be run between Sambalpur and Erode via Duvvada to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season.

Train no.08311 Sambalpur– Erode summer special express train will leave Sambalpur on Wednesdays at 11.35 a.m. from May 1 to June 26 to reach Duvvada on the same day at 9.30 p.m. and leave at 9.32 p.m. to reach Erode on Thursdays at 10.30 p.m.

In the return direction, 08312 Erode – Sambalpur summer special train will leave Erode on Fridays at 2.45 p.m. from May 3 to June 28 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 1.08 p.m. and leave at 1:10 p.m. to reach Sambalpur on Saturdays at 11:15 p.m, according to AK Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

This pair of special trains will have stoppages at Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada , Parvathipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram Jn , Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Ankapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Salem.

These trains will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper class-10, general second class-3 and second class-cum-luggage/Disabled coaches-2

