Research equipment opened at IIPE in Visakhapatnam

April 24, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Micro-Computed Tomography (Micro-CT), a research equipment, has been inaugurated at Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) here on Wednesday.

Dhanbad-based CSIR-CIMFR Director Arvind Kumar Mishra inaugurated it.

The research equipment is based on X-ray microscope’s architecture capable of phase contrast tomography, capable of performing high speed computed tomography and real time X-ray visualisation. The equipment is used for 3D characterisation in geological science, petroleum engineering, material science, biological science, energy science, chemical engineering and related disciplines.

IIPE Director Shalivahan informed him about the journey of the institute since its inception, during a meeting held on the occasion.