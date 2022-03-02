Rescued children handed over to parents

The city police have rescued two missing children named Kundra (5) from Seethampeta and Priyadarshini (8) from Gajuwaka and reunited them with their parents.

As per police, the two children, who had come to RK Beach to take a holy dip along with their parents, had gone missing. Police rescued them and collected information of their parents. They handed them over to their parents after verifying their identity. Two children were similarly handed over to their parents at Appikonda beach, police said.