Rescue people in rural, tribal villages, CPI(M) urges officials

‘They are not able to receive essential commodities’

The Communist Party of India(Marxist) district committee has said that the authorities concerned should immediately go to the rescue of people of rural and tribal areas of the district, which were battered by heavy rains during the last few days.

District committee secretary K. Lokanadham said that Sarada, the Varaha and the Thandava rivers were getting heavy inflows with streams and other water bodies overflowing due to the downpour as a result of the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

The construction of the bridge on the Sarada River was stopped halfway and the lifting of the two gates of the Raiwada reservoir led to the inundation of the pathway to the Agency villages, preventing the movement of people to the Agency mandals.

The villagers were unable to get their stocks of essential commodities. Mr. Lokanadham demanded that the officials identify the affected areas and shift the affected people to safer place and provide them food and accommodation.