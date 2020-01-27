Republic Day celebrations in Vijayawada

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam and Legislative Council Chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed participated as chief guests in the Republic Day celebrations in the Legislature Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Sunday.

Mr. Seetharam said India won global acclaim for its democratic values, preserving which was a collective responsibility

Mr. Ahmed said it was an occasion for every individual to rededicate to protecting the Constitution and realising the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and other statesmen who rose above partisan considerations in national interest.

Assembly Secretary P. Balakrishnamacharyulu, assistant secretary Raj Kumar and MLCs B. Arjunudu and P. Ashok Babu were among those present.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney hoisted the national flag at the Secretariat. She called for efforts for all-round development of the State. Secretary Sasibhushan Kumar, Secretariat Employees’ Association president Venkatrami Reddy were among those who took part in the celebrations.

High Court (HC) Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari unfurled the national flag at the HC. He said it was time to make renewed efforts to protect national integrity. Advocate-General Sriram Subrahmanyam, A.P. Bar Council chairman G. Rama Rao, and HC Advocates’ Association president Y.V. Ravi Prasad participated. Energy Secretary N. Srikant hoisted the national flag at Vidyut Soudha and spoke about the steps taken for improving efficiencies of the power utilities. AP-Transco Joint MDs K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and K. Venkateswara Rao and AP-Genco Directors G. Chandrasekhara Raju and B. Venkatesulu Reddy were among those present.