Representatives of Kia Motors call on Industries Minister in Visakhapatnam

December 09, 2022 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Representatives of Kia Motors made a courtesy call on Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath at the Government Circuit House here on Friday.

Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kab Dong Lee, Legal Head Yonggil Ma and Principal Advisor of Kia India T. Somasekhar Reddy expressed their gratitude to the Minister for the assistance being rendered by the State government.

The Minister asked about the activities of the company in Andhra Pradesh. He informed them about the International Investor Summit to be organised in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. Mr. Amarnath invited them for the conference and hoped that they would bring in more investments into the State. He also assured them of all cooperation, on behalf of the State government.