Representation of Left parties required in Assembly, Parliament to voice the concerns of common people, says CITU Andhra Pradesh president

April 12, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State president Ch. Narasinga Rao has appealed to the people to elect CPI candidate for Visakhapatnam West Assembly segment Attili Vimala, and Gajuwaka Assembly CPI(M) nominee M. Jaggunaidu, who have participated in various struggles to alleviate the problems of workers and common people, in the ensuing general elections.

At a joint media conference organised by the CPI(M) and the CPI to introduce the party nominees here on Friday, Mr. Narasinga Rao said that Ms. Vimala had led various struggles concerning the welfare of women, and Mr. Jaggunaidu had fought for the rights of workers. He said that the Left parties were going ahead in the ensuing elections in Andhra Pradesh with a common agenda. They include achieving Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, ensuring justice to those displaced by the Polavaram project and opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Saying only public sector organisations would benefit the common people, he recalled that during his students days in Visakhapatnam, the nationalisation of city buses was achieved after several struggles. The Left parties have succeeded in preventing the strategic sale of VSP. He alleged that the BJP was intensifying its efforts for the privatisation of PSUs. Similarly, the TDP and YSRCP were also following the same policies. The lack of Left party members in the last Assembly has caused immense loss to the people. The Left parties were contesting as part of their alliance with INDIA block, he added.

Mr. Jaggunaidu said that the BJP-led NDA government has failed to implement its promises on creation of two lakh jobs a year. He wondered as to how the elected MPs and MLAs would serve the people after spending ₹100 crore for the Lok Sabha seat, and ₹50 crore for the Assembly seat. He alleged that the Centre was trampling on the rights of the industrial workers.

Ms. Vimala said that there was no one to raise queries on issues relating to the common people due to absence of legislator from the Left parties in the last Assembly.