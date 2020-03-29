Visakhapatnam

Reports on 34 samples awaited: Collector

The district administration is yet to receive the reports of 34 samples obtained from COVID-19 suspected persons, which were sent to lab for testing, District Collector V. Vinay Chand said on Sunday.

In total, 154 samples were sent for testing, of which 116 reports have been confirmed negative. Four cases have been reported positive till date, he added. The Collector said that as many as 166 persons have been placed under quarantine in Visakhapatnam district.

