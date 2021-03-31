Visakhapatnam

Report sought on villages with 50% tribal populace

Narsipatnam Sub-Collector N. Mourya has asked the mandal-level officials to submit a report on villages with more than 50% tribal population.

The Sub-Collector held a meeting with Tahsildars of Nathavaram, Golugonda, Ravikamatham, Kotauratla, Rolugunta and Nakkapalli mandals, Revenue Inspectors, VROs and Panchayat Secretaries on Tuesday.

Ms. Mourya asked officials to submit a report by April 30. She said a detailed report would be submitted to the ITDA Project Officer later. Fifth Schedule Sadhana Samiti representative P.S. Ajay Kumar was present.

