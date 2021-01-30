Renovation works of VUDA park nearing completion, says official

‘Nature trail for walkers and BMX cycling track for enthusiasts are being set up’

Renovation works for the NTR VMRDA Park, known as VUDA park, at Beach Road, are put on fast-track since the last couple of months and are nearing completion. Though the park comes under the supervision of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan region Development Authority (VMRDA), the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials are carrying out the development project as part of the Smart City initiative and aim to complete it by the next one month.

Spread over in 33 acres, the VMRDA park is being developed in three zones creating recreational facilities for people of all the age groups, including walkers, children, elderly persons, sports enthusiasts and others.

Explaining some of the highlights of the project, GVMC Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao said that nature trail for walkers and BMX cycling track for enthusiasts are being set up. He said that an exclusive multi-purpose lawn is being developed with yoga circle for the yoga enthusiasts. The park would have exclusive sports courts for games like badminton, tennis, basketball and skating are being set up, he said.

The project also includes children’s play arena with various play equipment and outdoor gym area with various types of equipment for the public.

The boating facility is completely renovated, while food courts are also being set up. Seating arrangement, walking tracks and lighting facilities are also renovated. Artefact of fishing boat, Lord Buddha view point and new mural paintings of tribal folk on the walls are expected to be not just good attractions but also selfie points for the tourists.

Keeping in view of nature lovers, the contractors were also instructed to focus on greenery.

Landscaping is being done with herbal plants, shady trees and a wide variety of flower plants on the premises of the park. Meanwhile, in view of increasing traffic issues, parking facility for two-wheelers and four-wheelers has been enhanced.

“The works are being taken up as part of smart city project at a cost of about ₹33.50 crore. We are planning to roll up the works by the end of February,” said Mr. Venkateswara Rao.

The park located just nearby beach at a prime location is one of the oldest and biggest ones in the city. It attracts a large number of tourists for its facilities like lake boating, skating and walking paths.