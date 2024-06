All new renovated sailors’ institute annexe ‘Sagar’ was inaugurated in the presence of Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer, commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command, at INS Vishwakarma here on June 10, according to a release here on Wednesday.

Upgraded with state-of-the-art infrastructure, ‘Sagar’ is a well-deserved relaxing space and motivational environment for all men and women sailors, agniveers, serving in the ships and establishments in Visakhapatnam, the release added.