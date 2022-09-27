Renovated RPF Dog Squad Centre inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inaugurated the renovated RPF Dog Squad Centre at Marripalem here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that these dogs would be placed on duty along with the handlers at the station for regular checking of passenger baggage and to carry out anti-sabotage checks at the station. The sniffer dogs can detect explosive substances such as RDX, PETN, and TNT, besides detecting narcotic drug substances.

The DRM also inaugurated the newly-built barracks of Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Srungavarapu Kota in the presence of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ch. Raghuveer and other officials. The newly-built 16-bed RPF barracks is well equipped with a modern gym, kitchen, dining hall and recreation room.

Later, the DRM inspected the Level Crossing gate at Malliveedu. He interacted with the gateman and checked the registers and working of equipment. He also interacted with the gangmen and gang women, and enquired about their grievances, welfare and on the facilities required.