Visakhapatnam

Renovated police welfare canteen inaugurated

Secretary of City Police Family Welfare Society Anamika Meena inaugurated the renovated Police Welfare Canteen at the police barracks in Visakhapatnam on Friday. According to the officials, the canteen is completely air-conditioned and has supplies worth ₹35 lakh. Swiping facility has been given at the canteen. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Aishwarya Rastogi, DCP(Crimes) V. Suresh Babu and a few others were present.

