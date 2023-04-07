HamberMenu
Remove GST on drugs and medicines, Praja Arogya Vedika urges Centre in Visakhapatnam

‘Price of around 800 medicines has increased by 12.12%’

April 07, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
People taking part in signature campaign organised by the Praja Arogya Vedika at Jagadamba centre in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

People taking part in signature campaign organised by the Praja Arogya Vedika at Jagadamba centre in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

On the occasion of World Health Day, members of Praja Arogya Vedika(PAV) organised a signature campaign seeking removal of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on drugs and medicines, near King George Hospital (KGH) here on Friday.

A number of doctors, paramedical staff, medical representatives, CITU leaders and students actively took part in the signature campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, PAV K. Kameswara Rao said that the government must take steps to ensure every citizen lives a healthy life. He said that price of around 800 medicines has increased by 12.12 %, which is atrocious. He also demanded that the government increase budget allocation for the medical and health sector.

CITU leader Y. Raju said that many middle and upper middle class families are unable to take treatment in the private hospitals because of the exorbitant charges. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure good treatment is available for all, he said.

PAV members L.K. Seshu, Srinivas and others were present.

