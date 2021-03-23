Remember services of freedom fighters, says Mayor

She inaugurates photo exhibition on freedom movement

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav has said that all Indians should remember the sacrifices of our national leaders.

He was speaking at the launch of ‘Azadi ke amruth mahotsav’, organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), Visakhapatnam, on Beach Road on Sunday as part the 90th anniversary of Dandi March.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari inaugurated a photo exhibition on the freedom movement. She underlined the need for everyone to remember the services of our national leaders. Mr. Madhav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the ‘Azadi ke amruth mahotsav’ in Gujarat on March 12. As part of the programme, events would be organised all over the country for 75 weeks to recall the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

Various competitions would be organised for students.

Assistant Director of AIR, Visakhapatnam, V. Srinivasa Mahesh, said that on the concluding day on March 23, a student rally would be organised on Beach Road.