Remand prisoner escapes from Anakapalli sub-jail in Andhra Pradesh

Staff Reporter ANAKAPALLI
September 06, 2022 23:09 IST

A 20-year-old remand prisoner named Dharmana Prasad escaped from the sub-jail of Anakapalli on Tuesday morning, by reportedly scaling a wall with the help of a ladder and bedsheets.

According to sources in the police, Prasad, a native of Srikakulam district, is a resident of Parawada of Anakapalli district. He was shifted to the sub-jail last month after being involved in several crimes committed in Vizianagaram district. The Jail authorities have lodged an official complaint with the Anakapalli Town Police requesting them to catch the prisoner.

