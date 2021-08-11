Remand prisoner dies

A remand prisoner S. Shiva died after reportedly developing seizures in the Sub-Jail at Yelamanchili in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Sub-Jail, Yelamanchili, G. Kanakaraju, Shiva was handed over to the sub-jail by the excise officials on August 7. Between 2.30 a.m. to 2.45 a.m. on Tuesday, he developed seizures. “Fellow prisoners immediately informed it to the guards, who alerted me,” he said. “We called 108 vehicle and shifted the prisoner to Yelamanchili Government Hospital immediately. At around 3.45 a.m., the doctors declared him dead while undergoing treatment,” he said. The sub-jail officials have lodged a complaint with the police and also informed about the incident to the family members.