Remand order for TDP president Chandrababu Naidu triggers protests in Visakhapatnam

September 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The announcement of the 14-day judicial remand for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged skill development scam case led to protests by the TDP cadre in the city on September 10 (Sunday).

The TDP activists hailing from Pendurthi region took out a candlelight vigil, expressing their support to Mr Naidu. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who is involved in the murder case of his uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy is roaming freely, while Mr. Naidu who has done good for the State is being sent to jail. We stand with Mr Naidu and his family,” said a group of party activists.

Many TDP leaders were put on house arrest for the second consecutively day, anticipating troubles after the arrest of the former Chief Minister.

However, TDP activists managed to stage protests at different places across the district.

Led by former MLA and TDP parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao TDP activities and the members of the party women’s wing staged a sit-in at the party office from the morning till the evening.

Raising slogans against the YSRCP government, they extended support to Mr. Naidu. They took out a peaceful candlelight vigil in the evening.

Meanwhile, a large number of TDP leaders including the women’s wing members staged a protest near TTD Kalyana Mandapam in MVP Colony. The police personnel detained the protestors and shifted them to various police stations.

TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao was stopped by the police when he was leaving home in the morning. Mr. Srinivasa Rao was informed that he was being put under house arrest. Meanwhile, former MLA and TDP women’s wing president V. Anitha raised objection over the police not allowing her to visit her constituency.