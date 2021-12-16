Relocate garbage transit point: TDP

‘It is contaminating the water of Mudasarlova’

TDP workers of Visakhapatnam (East) Assembly constituency, under the leadership of MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, staged a protest at Ramakrishnapuram near Arilova on Wednesday demanding the shifting of a garbage transit point from the area.

The protesters said that the garbage transit point at Ramakrishnapuram was converted into a dumping yard, and alleged that the YSRCP government has no concern for people’s health. The dumping yard was contaminating the water of Mudasorlova, which supplies drinking water to the city, they claimed.

The protesters demanded immediate shifting of the dumping yard, failing which they said that their agitation would be intensified. Party members Ommi Sanyasi Rao, M. Ramalakshmi, Byreddy Pothana Reddy, B. Govindhu, A. Suresh, O. Pola Rao and B. Balaraju participated in the agitation.