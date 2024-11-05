Religious fervour marks Nagula Chavithi in Visakhapatnam

Tradition and religious fervour marked Nagula Chavithi celebrations in Visakhapatnam.

Since the morning, a large number of people along with their families, dressed up in traditional attire celebrated the festival at snake-pits at various places. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Andhra Univesity campus, Kambalakonda, Mudasarlova, Madhavadhara, Hanumanthawaka, Visalakshi Nagar, Arilova, ISKCON Road, Thotlakonda Road, and a few other areas witnessed heavy rush, as people thronged the snake-pits to perform puja. Devotees offered milk and eggs to the main deity ‘Naga Devatha’, while children were seen playing with firecrackers. People took selfies and posted them on the social media. Devotees thronged temples after after prayers at the snake-pits.

Rush at zoo park

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) has seen a significant turnout on the occasion of ‘Nagula Chavithi’ on Tuesday, with a total of 9,914 visitors, generating a revenue of ₹7.58 lakh on a single day. The zoo park was opened by 7.30 a.m. and firecrackers were not allowed. Zoo Curator Mangamma said that they had made additional arrangements like RO drinking water and seating arrangements at every enclosure to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all the visitors.

The city wore a festive atmosphere, as many families organised picnics at several places. While a few prepared ‘prasadam near the pits and had lunch with their families, many spent their day at various parks including Kailasagiri, Tenneti Park, Zoo Park, in view of Karthika Masam.

