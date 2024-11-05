ADVERTISEMENT

Religious fervour marks Nagula Chavithi in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 05, 2024 07:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Many people visit snake-pits at various places in the city and perform pujas

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees performing puja at a snake-pit on the occasion of Nagula Chaviti at Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Tradition and religious fervour marked Nagula Chavithi celebrations in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the morning, a large number of people along with their families, dressed up in traditional attire celebrated the festival at snake-pits at various places. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Andhra Univesity campus, Kambalakonda, Mudasarlova, Madhavadhara, Hanumanthawaka, Visalakshi Nagar, Arilova, ISKCON Road, Thotlakonda Road, and a few other areas witnessed heavy rush, as people thronged the snake-pits to perform puja. Devotees offered milk and eggs to the main deity ‘Naga Devatha’, while children were seen playing with firecrackers. People took selfies and posted them on the social media. Devotees thronged temples after after prayers at the snake-pits.

Rush at zoo park

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) has seen a significant turnout on the occasion of ‘Nagula Chavithi’ on Tuesday, with a total of 9,914 visitors, generating a revenue of ₹7.58 lakh on a single day. The zoo park was opened by 7.30 a.m. and firecrackers were not allowed. Zoo Curator Mangamma said that they had made additional arrangements like RO drinking water and seating arrangements at every enclosure to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all the visitors.

The city wore a festive atmosphere, as many families organised picnics at several places. While a few prepared ‘prasadam near the pits and had lunch with their families, many spent their day at various parks including Kailasagiri, Tenneti Park, Zoo Park, in view of Karthika Masam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US